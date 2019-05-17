A TELEVISION drama series which will focus on how the Novichok poisonings impacted Salisbury and its community has been commissioned by the BBC.

The two-part programme, named 'Salisbury', tells the story of how ordinary people reacted to the crisis on their doorstep, displaying "extraordinary heroism" as the city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency.

The announcement comes just over a year since the events shook the city, after former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the nerve agent.

Months later, locals Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess also came into contact with the poison, which resulted in Dawn's death.

Speaking about the drama, writers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, said: “We feel extremely privileged to be telling this story.

"Extensive, meticulous research is at the heart of how we like to work and we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Salisbury who have opened up to us over the past few months and continue to do so.

"This is an extraordinary story full of ordinary heroes, the tale of how a community responded to an inconceivable event.”

Casting for the show has not yet been announced, however it has been revealed that the programme will be aired on BBC Two.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: “BBC Two plugs into contemporary issues and dilemmas of the modern world, and has a rich history of exploring true stories from different perspectives in a sensitive and considered way.

"The poisonings in Salisbury shocked the nation and had a huge impact on an unsuspecting community. This drama will capture the bravery, resilience and personal experience of the local people who faced a situation of unimaginable horror, so close to home.”

Laurence Bowen, Dancing Ledge Productions CEO, added: “This is the story of the poisonings in Salisbury that hasn’t been told - the story of a community living through the real life horror of an invisible threat that could and did kill without warning, a story of tragedy but also of resilience, and pride. It’s a real privilege to be involved in its telling.”