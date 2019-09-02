IN JUST one year nearly 13,000 cancer patients were diagnosed too late in the South West, reveals a leading cancer charity.

Based on a report released by Public Health England, Cancer Research UK has today announced that in 2017 around 12,800 cancer patients in the South West were diagnosed late, at either stages three or four.

Of these, around 7,400 were diagnosed at the most advanced stage – stage four – leaving them with fewer treatment options and less chance of surviving the disease.

And according to the charity, around 115,000 patients are diagnosed too late across the whole of England.

Following the announcement, Cancer Research UK is calling on the region to support its Shoulder to Shoulder campaign and take a stand to help save more lives, by highlighting the need for more medical staff.

The charity's campaign is asking people to add their names to an online petition, urging the government to train and employ more NHS workers to diagnose and treat cancer early.

Alison Birkett, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the South West, said: “NHS staff are working tirelessly to offer the best care possible, and the NHS is implementing important new initiatives to address late diagnosis and improve staff efficiency.

“But there just aren’t enough of the right staff available on the ground now, and there are no plans to significantly increase the numbers needed to transform the health service.

“This is why we are calling on people in the South West to add their names to our petition calling on the government to train and employ more NHS staff to diagnose and treat cancer early.”

Emma Greenwood, Cancer Research UK’s director of policy, added: “By 2035, one person every minute will be diagnosed with cancer in the UK but there’s no plan to increase the number of NHS staff to cope with demand now or the growing numbers in the future.

"Saving lives from cancer needs to be top of the agenda for the new government and it must commit to investing in vital NHS staff now to ensure no one dies from cancer unnecessarily."

According to research commissioned by Cancer Research UK, it is estimated that by 2027 the NHS will need an additional 1,700 radiologists, increasing the total number to nearly 4,800, 1,845 more oncologists, bringing the total to 3,000, and nearly 2,000 more therapeutic radiographers, increasing the total to around 4,800.

Last year, the government pledged to improve the number of people diagnosed with early stage cancer, and Cancer Research UK has calculated that to reach its target, an extra 100,000 patients must be diagnosed early in England each year by 2028.

Dr Giles Maskell, Cancer Research UK’s radiology expert, described pressure on NHS staff as a "bottleneck tightening", adding: "We don’t have nearly enough radiologists in the UK right now and far too many patients are waiting too long for scans and results.

“NHS staff are working as hard as they can, but we won’t be able to care for the rising number of cancer patients unless the resources are found to train more specialist staff.

"Extra scanners are welcome, but they will achieve nothing without staff to run them and experts to interpret the scans. It’s like buying a fleet of planes with no pilots to fly them.”

For more information and to sign up to Cancer Research UK’s petition, visit the Shoulder to Shoulder website.